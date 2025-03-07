Walker Morris strengthens I&E and Real Estate teams with two Partner appointments

These appointments follow continued growth for the firm and underscore Walker Morris’ commitment to investing in expertise and leadership across its teams.

Project finance specialist Laura is the second Partner to be recruited into the I&E team in the past six months, moving from a 20-year tenure at DLA Piper. She brings extensive experience working with both funders and borrowers to finance energy transition projects including ground mounted solar, onshore wind, and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS). Laura’s knowledge and experience align perfectly with Walker Morris' strategic vision to support clients in achieving their net-zero goals.

Laura's appointment further strengthens the Walker Morris finance practice, one of the largest in the region, with four finance partners covering the full range of corporate funding requirements: acquisition and structured finance, property finance, asset-based finance, project finance, and restructuring.

With over 19 years' experience, Daniel joins from Addleshaw Goddard where he served as Legal Director and then Partner. Known for his client-centric approach and entrepreneurial spirit, Daniel has supported real estate clients in delivering market-leading investment projects across the UK. With the autonomy offered by Walker Morris, Daniel is eager to help build Walker Morris’ client portfolio, cultivating new relationships and expanding the firm’s footprint across the UK real estate market whilst maintaining his own deep-rooted client relationships.

Both appointments support Walker Morris’ Ambition 27 strategy, emphasising growth through investment in people, expanding the firm's client base, and innovation.

Discussing her appointment, Laura said “Walker Morris has an excellent reputation in supporting its clients to understand the complex landscape around energy and financing. Coming into a firm that is established in the sector, but agile enough to deliver tailored solutions, offers an unparalleled opportunity to continue to build the I&E practice. I’m looking forward to working with an exciting client portfolio and the established team of energy and infrastructure experts.”

Daniel added “Walker Morris is a renowned firm with a reputation for delivering excellent service for clients and a supportive environment for its people. This is an exciting time for the investment market and opportunities are varied and great. This role will allow me to work with some of the most innovative and entrepreneurial names in the industry and help develop our Real Estate practice.”

Jeanette Burgess, Managing Partner, concluded “Laura and Daniel bring with them a wealth of experience, and we’re pleased to welcome them to the firm at such an exciting time in our growth.

Their impressive track records, deep sector knowledge, and client-focused approach will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our Real Estate and Infrastructure and Energy teams, both of which are expanding rapidly.”