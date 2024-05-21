Walker Morris announces new head of corporate to strengthen service expertise

Richard Naish brings extensive M&A experience across multiple industries, including food and drink, software, technology, and healthcare. He also collaborates with the firm's PLC clients on IPOs, fundraising, and public bids. His appointment reflects Walker Morris’s commitment to enhancing its service expertise.

Under John Hamer’s leadership, the Corporate Group’s turnover has quadrupled since 2018, and its lawyer count increased by 45%. The team, the largest in the region with 25 lawyers, has a strong track record of talent retention, with about a third having started as trainees and nearly half employed for over five years. The group comprises eight partners, including new addition Michael O’Halloran.

Recent notable projects include advising Endless LLP on its acquisition of ASCO, guiding Mattioli Woods PLC on a £432 million takeover offer from Pollen Street Capital, and assisting Swedish company Elanders with its acquisition of Bishopsgate.

John Hamer praised the team’s client relationships and expressed confidence in Richard’s leadership. Richard acknowledged John’s contributions and expressed enthusiasm for advancing the team’s strengths, emphasising the firm’s commitment to technical excellence and pragmatic, commercial advice.

Walker Morris continues to offer bespoke, strategic legal services in the UK and internationally, driven by a team of dedicated and entrepreneurial professionals focused on client success.