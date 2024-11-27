Walker Morris advances innovation with CIO hire

Walker Morris, a leading UK law firm, has named Julia Elliott as its new Chief Information Officer (CIO). Julia’s appointment underscores the firm’s commitment to innovation, with a focus on leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance client value and operational efficiency.

Julia brings extensive experience from the financial services sector, having previously held senior roles at Engage Mutual, Skipton Building Society, and Tenet Group. Her achievements include designing technology strategies, modernizing underdeveloped tech infrastructures, and introducing data-driven compliance systems in FCA-regulated environments.

Jeanette Burgess, Managing Partner at Walker Morris, emphasized Julia's pivotal role in advancing the firm’s Ambition 27 strategy, saying: “Julia's impressive track record in technology and innovation assures us of her ability to enhance our capabilities. Innovation is central to our growth, and Julia’s expertise will undoubtedly drive our firm forward in a rapidly evolving tech landscape.”

Walker Morris also remains committed to its award-winning 'I did that' initiative, which empowers employees to contribute ideas for smarter working.

Speaking on her new role, Julia Elliott expressed enthusiasm for the firm’s forward-thinking culture: “The CIO position at Walker Morris immediately attracted me because of the firm’s progressive approach to innovation. I’m eager to support Walker Morris in achieving its ambitious vision by ensuring technology decisions are impactful and future-proof.”

With Julia at the helm, Walker Morris aims to further embed AI and advanced tech solutions into its operations, positioning itself as a leader in innovation across the legal sector.