The High Court's recent judgement in Wadhurst Parish Council v Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government & Ors provides crucial clarity on planning decisions within Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB). Delivered by Mr Justice Mould on 9 July 2025, the ruling upheld a planning inspector's decision to allow campsite developments near Bewl Water nature reserve in Kent, despite significant local opposition.

Case background and procedural context

The case arose from a section 288 Town and Country Planning Act 1990 application challenging the inspector's decision to allow two planning appeals by Elite Leisure (Solomans UK Limited). The first appeal concerned permission for an 80-pitch campsite, whilst the second involved four yurts on the same sites. The parish council contended that these developments would compromise the natural beauty and tranquillity of the AONB, supported by a petition exceeding 80,000 signatures advocating protection of Bewl Water's wildlife and ecological integrity.

The court's analysis

Mr Justice Mould examined whether the planning inspector properly discharged the statutory duty under section 85(A1) of the Countryside and Rights of Way Act 2000, which requires relevant authorities to conserve and enhance AONB natural beauty. The court determined that the inspector's conclusions were appropriately grounded in established planning policies and supported by comprehensive assessments.

The judgement emphasised that the inspector maintained continuous awareness of the AONB context throughout his reasoning process. Crucially, the court accepted that seasonal use was unlikely to detract from the area's aesthetic qualities or biodiversity, with potential impacts on tranquillity from noise and light pollution adequately addressed through proposed planning conditions.

Precedential significance

The decision establishes several important principles for AONB planning decisions. The ruling reinforces that decision-makers must ensure developments align with statutory conservation and enhancement duties, whilst clarifying that temporary or seasonal uses may be distinguished from permanent structures in terms of landscape impact.

The judgement demonstrates that seasonal camping can potentially align with conservation objectives, marking a significant interpretation of what constitutes appropriate development within protected landscapes. This distinction between transient and permanent use provides valuable guidance for future applications in similar contexts.

The court's analysis of local engagement proves particularly instructive. Whilst acknowledging substantial public opposition, the judgement confirms that planning inspectors must navigate community concerns within established legal frameworks rather than being bound by popular sentiment alone. The inspector's consideration of local representations satisfied judicial scrutiny despite the considerable opposition.

Planning policy implications

The decision clarifies the appropriate weight accorded to local plans and national policies within the planning process, promoting informed application of development frameworks aligned with environmental preservation. The judgement underscores that robust justification remains essential when balancing development proposals against statutory preservation responsibilities.

The ruling's emphasis on proportionate assessment of landscape impact provides a framework for evaluating future proposals in protected areas. The court's acceptance that the proposed developments would neither drastically alter the landscape nor compromise tranquillity demonstrates the nuanced analysis required in such cases.

This judgement represents a significant examination of contemporary planning challenges in protected landscapes, offering precedential value for cases involving the tension between development pressures and conservation duties. The decision's methodology for assessing AONB impacts will likely influence future planning decisions across England's protected landscapes.