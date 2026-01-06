As the UK’s trade mark registry gears up for its 150th anniversary in 2026, it's taking this opportunity to engage the public by asking which trade mark is considered the most iconic. With over 2.5 million trade marks currently protected, the question invites reflection on the significance and impact of these brands over time.

The first trade mark registered in the UK was the now-famous red triangle logo for Bass Pale Ale, registered on 1 January 1876. A determined employee queued overnight to ensure priority at the opening of the registry under the Trade Mark Registration Act of 1875. Following this, just two days later, the 100th trade mark, for Gripe Water, was also registered and interestingly still remains active to this day.

To celebrate this milestone, the UK Intellectual Property Office (IPO) launched a campaign that encourages people to vote for their most iconic UK trade mark. This initiative not only highlights the historical importance of trade marks but also aims to raise awareness about the value of intellectual property protection. Various professional groups and social media platforms are joining in to recognise the anniversary, emphasising the broader significance of formal trade mark protection worldwide.

In addition to the UK’s celebration, it's noteworthy that institutions like the U.S. Copyright Office celebrated their own 150th anniversaries, drawing attention to the lasting impact of intellectual property across borders. The UK’s trade mark history is rich and diverse, and this anniversary offers a chance to reflect on its iconic symbols and their roles in the marketplace.

So, which trade mark do you believe deserves the title of the most iconic?

Vote for your most iconic trade mark.