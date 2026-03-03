The Veterinary Medicines Directorate (VMD) has released its inaugural Inspections and Enforcement Report, aiming to enhance regulatory oversight and bolster compliance within the animal health sector. Covering the period of October and November 2025, this report highlights critical insights for animal owners, veterinary practices, and businesses involved in animal welfare.

During this reporting period, the VMD conducted a total of 188 inspections, leading to the opening of 200 new enforcement cases and the closure of 321 existing cases. Enforcement action data reflects a proactive approach, with the issuance of 5 enforcement notices, 219 enforcement letters, and the removal of 77 illegal listings. The report also sheds light on significant challenges faced, particularly prescription fraud, counterfeit flea and tick treatment sales, and issues surrounding the compliance with medicine broach limits.

"Prescription fraud persists," noted a VMD spokesperson, indicating that from January 2023 to June 2025, the agency received a disturbing 1,852 reports related to fraudulent veterinary prescriptions. Of these reports, a staggering 84% involved prescription alterations made without proper authorisation. Commonly targeted products in these fraud cases included essential treatments for dermatitis, anti-inflammatories, cardiovascular conditions, and parasiticides.

The VMD report appears especially timely given the sharp increase in reports of counterfeit flea treatments, which have surged seven-fold since a joint warning issued alongside the Intellectual Property Office in June 2025. From just six historical reports, the number jumped to 49 cases, with 11 reported just in the latest two-month period. The VMD has proactively reached out to numerous eBay sellers regarding these counterfeit concerns, urging animal owners to purchase medicines only from reputable sources and remain vigilant against dubious online listings.

In addition to the aforementioned issues, the VMD found that 18% of veterinary practices inspected were using medicines beyond their allowable broach limits, which is concerning for both compliance and patient safety. "Vets must label products with the date opened and check limits before use," emphasised the VMD, underscoring the importance of proper medicine management.

The fight against illegal online sales continues as the VMD targets prescription-only medicines sold without authorisation across various platforms. In 2024, the agency recorded 55 such reports, with 52 reported in the subsequent year. The VMD has taken decisive action, including the removal of listings from marketplaces like Facebook Marketplace and Vinted, where partially used medicines were unlawfully offered for sale. "Supplying leftover medicines is illegal, any unused products should be disposed of appropriately," the VMD reiterated in the report.

For a comprehensive understanding of the findings and recommendations, stakeholders are encouraged to read the full VMD Inspections and Enforcement report for October to November 2025.