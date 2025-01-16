Victoria Davies joins Myerson Solicitors

Myerson Solicitors, a prominent UK 200 law firm based in Altrincham, Cheshire, is delighted to announce the appointment of Victoria Davies as Legal Director in its award-winning Employment Team.

Bringing two decades of experience, Victoria joins from the international law firm Addleshaw Goddard. Her career has been marked by her extensive work with businesses of all sizes, from major corporates to SMEs. Victoria’s expertise includes managing workforce changes, resolving workplace disputes, supporting organisational restructures, and handling complex tribunal claims.

She has a proven track record in high-stakes employment disputes, including litigation surrounding post-termination restrictions, confidentiality breaches, whistleblowing, and discrimination cases. Her practical approach is underpinned by significant in-house legal experience gained during secondments with a leading commercial airline and a global energy company, providing her with a unique perspective on the challenges faced by businesses and HR teams.

Victoria’s appointment further bolsters Myerson’s Employment Team, which achieved the title of Employment Team of the Year at the 2024 Manchester Legal Awards. Now the largest employment team in the North West outside Manchester City Centre, the group of 12 provides comprehensive support to employers and employees, with services such as the popular Myerson HR retainer offering tailored employment law and HR guidance to businesses.

Joanne Evans, Head of the Employment Team at Myerson, expressed her excitement about the appointment:

“We are thrilled to welcome Victoria to the firm. She and I worked together previously at Addleshaw Goddard, so I know firsthand her strong, client-focused approach. Her expertise, particularly in handling complex disputes and her valuable in-house experience, further strengthens the exceptional support we provide our clients. Victoria’s arrival comes at a dynamic time for our team, and we are delighted to have her join us.”

2024 marked a milestone year for Myerson, with 15% organic growth and its transition to employee ownership. The firm’s Employment Team is well-equipped to address emerging challenges, such as adapting to new employment legislation introduced by the Labour government, managing restructures amid rising employment costs, navigating a competitive job market, and addressing the growing focus on employment disputes.

Victoria Davies’ addition to the team underscores Myerson’s commitment to delivering practical, commercially astute solutions tailored to client needs, solidifying its reputation as a leader in employment law services.