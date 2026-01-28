The Solicitor General has announced an expansion of the Victim’s Right to Review (VRR) scheme, which now extends to three additional regions in England and Wales following a successful pilot in the West Midlands. The initiative aims to provide more survivors the ability to request a review of their cases before a final decision is made not to proceed. This expanded support will begin with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in the North West from January, followed by Yorkshire and Humberside in early February, and Wales in April.

Previously, criminal cases could be halted if the prosecutor felt there was insufficient evidence for a conviction. Though victims could ask for a review under the existing VRR framework, this would not alter the outcome. The pilot scheme gives victims of rape or serious sexual abuse the right to have their cases evaluated by another prosecutor before a final conclusion is reached, maintaining the potential for proceedings to continue if sufficient evidence is found.

Solicitor General Ellie Reeves MP stated, "Rape and sexual assault are abhorrent, causing long-lasting physical and emotional trauma to victims. Victims who come forward deserve to know that their experiences are being heard." She expressed the government's commitment to tackling violence against women and girls, outlining that this expansion is part of a broader strategy to halve such violence in the next decade.

Feedback from the West Midlands pilot has been positive, with survivors indicating that the chance for their cases to be reconsidered was highly valued, even if they didn’t formally request a review. Siobhan Blake, National CPS Lead for Rape and Serious Sexual Offences, noted the emotional distress victims feel when facing the possibility of their abuser escaping justice, asserting that every decision must be made with utmost care and expertise.

Jade Blue McCrossen-Nethercott, a survivor and advocate, highlighted the significance of this expanded option, emphasising that it allows victims to maintain greater control during a pivotal time in their case. She expressed her gratitude for the progressive stance being taken, stating, "This phased, evidence-led approach reflects constructive engagement and a genuine willingness to learn from what’s working."

The government will gather additional data and evidence on the scheme's effectiveness as part of its commitment to enhancing the justice system and ensuring survivors are treated with fairness and dignity. The hope is that this initiative will not only provide necessary support for victims but also bolster their confidence in the system designed to protect them.