Victims of miscarriages of justice are set to receive crucial support following the enactment of new legislation on Tuesday 22 July. The latest measures mean that compensation awarded to these individuals will no longer affect their eligibility for means-tested benefits like Universal Credit, Pension Credit, and Housing Benefit. Previously, such compensation could inadvertently disqualify victims from receiving essential support, pushing some beyond the savings limit required to claim these benefits. This significant change is part of the government's broader Plan for Change, aimed at restoring trust in the justice system.

This initiative comes after a sustained campaign advocating for the adjustment of rules that hindered victims from accessing vital aid. Minister for Social Security and Disability, Sir Stephen Timms MP, expressed the government’s commitment, stating, "Rebuilding trust in our systems begins by restoring trust with those the system has failed. We can’t return the years lost by miscarriage of justice victims — but we can, and must, ensure they have every opportunity to restart their lives." The new legislation is seen as a "milestone," encouraging those impacted by miscarriages of justice to step forward and access the help they rightfully deserve.

In a significant move alongside this benefit change, the Ministry of Justice announced a 30% increase in the compensation cap for long-term wrongful imprisonment victims, raising it to £1.3 million. Minister for Victims and Violence Against Women and Girls, Alex Davies-Jones, remarked, "Miscarriages of justice steal irreplaceable time and devastate lives. Better benefit support combined with the uplift of the compensation cap will make a real difference." The changes are designed not only to provide financial redress but to offer recognition to those who have suffered due to systemic failures. She added, "We can’t turn back the clock, but I hope these changes go some way in making the future brighter than the past for those who have already lost so much."

Additionally, these adjustments align with similar legislation that safeguards the benefits of other victim groups, such as those affected by the Infected Blood Scandal and the Horizon Post Office scandal. The government's actions signal a pivotal step towards ensuring that victims of miscarriages of justice receive the support and recognition they have long been denied, thereby reinforcing confidence in public services and the judicial system at large.