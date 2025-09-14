New figures released show that victims of crime have benefitted from a record £50 million in compensation, a staggering increase of 165% from the previous year. This unprecedented success comes as part of an ongoing government initiative aimed at recovering illicit funds and ensuring that criminals do not profit from their actions. With law enforcement agencies recovering close to £300 million in criminal assets over the past year, there is a clear commitment to ensuring justice for victims.

The asset recovery process empowers law enforcement with the necessary tools to trace and seize assets gained through illegal means, thereby preventing offenders from benefitting from their crimes. A wide range of assets, including cash, property, and even luxury items, have been returned to victims under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA). The success of this financial recovery underscores the government's relentless pursuit of those attempting to profit from crime.

Security Minister Dan Jarvis commented on the year’s achievements, stating that "this year’s recovery of nearly £300 million in criminal assets, together with an unprecedented increase in funds returned to victims, stands as proof of our unwavering determination to ensure that crime doesn’t pay." The funds recovered are reinvested into local communities, strengthening law enforcement and delivering safer streets as part of the government’s Plan for Change.

Of the total assets recovered, £174 million has been reinvested back into the front lines, reflecting a 55% increase on the prior year. Local police forces, particularly in Greater Manchester, played a pivotal role in these efforts. Greater Manchester Police recovered £16 million and seized another £12 million from criminals last year, with a portion of those funds directed to community projects aiming to reduce and prevent crime.

Detective Superintendent Andrew Buckthorpe from GMP’s Economic Crime Unit remarked that "the last tax year saw GMP recover the highest ever amount of criminal cash and it shows that the hard work from officers and staff in the unit and across the force is making a real difference in communities across Greater Manchester." The seized funds are dedicated to making the region a safer place to live, work, and visit.

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) remains instrumental in investigating complex financial crimes. Recently, the SFO secured £1.1 million from the sale of a Lake District property as part of an investigation using an unexplained wealth order for the first time. Nick Ephgrave QPM, Director of the SFO, expressed, "the SFO is at the forefront of tackling the most serious and complex financial crimes" and highlighted the more than £500 million secured over the last five years.

Drug dealers and fraudsters are particularly targeted in these enforcement efforts, with fraud remaining one of the most prevalent crimes in the UK, affecting one in fifteen adults annually. The government plans to publish a new expanded fraud strategy later this year to further address the evolving threats and enhance public protection. As these outcomes show, the battle against crime continues to gain momentum with every recovered pound supporting the communities impacted by criminal activity.