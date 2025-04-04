Victims get new rights at parole hearings

From April 1, a significant shift in the justice system allows victims to observe private Parole Board hearings for the first time. This reform is part of the Government's Plan for Change, designed to improve the experiences of victims and enhance their confidence in the justice system. Victims from across England and Wales will be able to apply to attend these hearings, which deliberate on whether a prisoner can be safely released. The initiative will enable victims to see firsthand how offenders are scrutinised regarding their behaviour in prison and efforts to reintegrate into society.

Pilot programmes in the South West of England and Greater Manchester have already shown that victims appreciate the transparency of the hearings. "Observing the hearing was a surprisingly positive process for us. It has helped us to draw a line under the whole chapter and move on", remarked Anna, a victim who participated in the pilot. The Government aims to provide victims with a greater understanding of the Parole Board's decisions, allowing them to feel more involved rather than sidelined.

Minister for Victims and Violence Against Women and Girls, Alex Davies-Jones stated, "For too long, victims have been locked out of the parole system." She highlighted the importance of giving victims a voice in how offenders are challenged during parole assessments. The reform is also seen as part of the wider Safer Streets mission to ensure that the justice system serves victims more comprehensively.

In the hearing process, victims will be supported by a victim liaison officer, and those granted access will observe remotely to eliminate any discomfort of being in the same room as their perpetrator. Once the proceedings are finished, they will have access to further support services, including counselling if needed.

Baroness Newlove, the Victims’ Commissioner for England and Wales, welcomed the rollout and remarked, "This is a vital step towards lifting the lid on a system that has long felt closed off to victims." She emphasized the necessity of providing victims with all the relevant information to help them understand both the process and what to expect if they choose to apply. This initiative coincides with further measures to enhance oversight of the release of the most dangerous offenders, including a Ministerial check for certain serious cases.

The reforms to the Parole Board also address the necessity of private discussions regarding risk management, ensuring that while victims can observe the hearings, not all evidence can be heard in public view. The pilot initiated in September 2022 has gathered crucial insights that led the Government to broaden this right for victims, hoping to foster a more inclusive justice system that respects and serves their needs.