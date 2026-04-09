In a significant step toward enhancing justice for victims, the UK government has announced extended timelines for individuals affected by crimes to challenge Court sentences they deem too lenient. From 9 April 2026, bereaved families and victims of serious offences will have up to six months to contest these sentences, a considerable increase from the previous restrictive limit of 28 days. This reform aims to aid those who have experienced profound trauma and grief, allowing them time to process their circumstances and consult with family or legal advisors before engaging with the justice system.

As Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary David Lammy expressed, “When someone’s been through the ordeal of seeking justice and watched the person who hurt them or their loved one be sentenced, the last thing they should be worrying about is a ticking clock.” The reforms also introduce a statutory duty under the Victims’ Code to inform survivors about the Unduly Lenient Sentence Scheme, ensuring they are aware of their rights and options.

The government’s initiative echoes the sentiments voiced by campaigners like Tracey Hanson and Katie Brett, who have personally navigated the harrowing aftermath of violent crimes. Hanson shared, “After seven years of relentless campaigning through the Josh Hanson Trust, this is a significant and long-awaited victory for victims’ rights.” This change underscores the necessity of a supportive and responsive judicial system that considers the emotional and psychological burden on victims and their families.

Solicitor General Ellie Reeves KC affirmed the importance of these reforms, declaring, “Victims deserve to know that the justice system is on their side.” The new provisions will not only empower victims with more time but also instill confidence that they can seek justice without the pressure of strict deadlines.

These reforms form part of the broader Plan for Change, which aims to provide a more equitable justice system. Minister for victims Alex Davies-Jones highlighted the need for families affected by crime to have their voices heard, insisting, “When sentences aren’t right, people deserve the chance to say so and have their reasoning heard.”

The changes come alongside additional measures that include enhanced support services for victims, substantial financial investment in victim assistance, and a commitment to improving awareness of victims' rights within the justice system. By streamlining access to information and support, the government hopes to create a more empathetic approach to justice.

In conclusion, these pivotal reforms both restore faith in the justice system and recognise the need for compassion towards those who have suffered unimaginable losses. As the process unfolds, it is essential that the government continues to prioritise the needs of victims, ensuring that they are able to advocate for themselves in a system designed to promote justice and accountability.