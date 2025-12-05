Vicky Tomlinson, a partner in corporate healthcare at Browne Jacobson, has received the prestigious One to Watch – Investment & Advisory award at the HealthInvestor Power List, a recognition reserved for “standout talent in individual investors and advisors operating in the healthcare sector for less than five years, displaying exceptional promise and leadership potential.” Following her acceptance of the award, Vicky expressed her delight, stating “I'm delighted to receive this recognition from HealthInvestor. The independent health and social care sector plays such a vital role in society, and it is a privilege to work with clients and organisations who are committed to supporting it.”

Over a career spanning more than 15 years, Vicky has carved a niche in healthcare transactions since entering the field four years ago with her first significant deal involving Weight Partners Capital's acquisition of Grosvenor Health and Social Care. Her expertise swiftly gained recognition, as she established herself as a leading transaction specialist within the independent healthcare sector, handling deals across later living, complex care, children’s services, and medical device manufacturers.

Vicky's diverse clientele underscores her broad sector knowledge, enabling her to lead for some of the firm’s key health and life sciences clients in mergers and acquisitions, investments, and general company law matters. This year also saw her establish Health and Care Connect, a forum designed for professionals in the health and social care sectors to exchange ideas and insights. With over 1,000 members now participating, the forum collaborates regularly with prominent companies including Virgin Money, Knight Frank, and Hazlewoods to provide legal and sector-specific updates.

Promoted to partner in 2023 and recently appointed joint lead of corporate health transactions for the firm, Vicky’s commitment to the sector extends beyond her transactional work. She actively participates in community activities, contributing to Championing Social Care and volunteering at a local care home alongside her daughter's primary school choir.

Her accomplishments in 2025 include advising the sellers of CF Group on a significant deal with Keys Group and supporting iM Med Limited with its collaboration with SteelcoBelimed, enhancing her reputation as a key player in the sector. Clare Auty, Browne Jacobson's Partner and Head of Independent Health and Social Care, praised Vicky’s swift accomplishments by stating, “We’re extremely proud of what Vicky has achieved in such a short time specialising in independent health and social care.”

Vicky’s rapid development in her expertise is noteworthy, particularly given she took a year’s maternity leave in 2023, relying on just three active years to build her knowledge in the field. Her efficiency and client focus have made a notable impact. Auty highlighted Vicky’s significant role in Browne Jacobson’s strategic growth in independent health and life sciences, further asserting that “these efforts make Vicky a worthy winner of the HealthInvestor Power List’s One to Watch – Investment & Advisory category.”