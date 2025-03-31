Vicarious liability claim fails in court

In a notable case, the High Court dismissed an appeal involving Paul Yerbury against Azets Holdings Limited (AHL), challenging a previous order that dismissed his claims against the firm. The core issue revolved around whether AHL could be held vicariously liable for the actions of its employed LPA receivers during a receivership. Mr Justice Sweeting, who presided over the appeal, articulated that the crux of the legal debate lay in the personal nature of LPA receivers' appointments, which directly contradicted the principles underlying vicarious liability.

The background to the case dates back to 2015 when Bethel Retirement Villages-Herne Bay Court Limited acquired a property in Kent for £2.88 million, funding part of the purchase through a loan from Amicus Finance Plc, which later led to the appointment of LPA receivers due to a breach of contract. The receivers, initially from CLB Coopers, were tasked with selling the property to recover funds. Following the property's sale for £4.28 million in 2016, discrepancies arose around its valuation and the effectiveness of the sale process.

Yerbury, acting as the appellant, asserted his claims on an assignment from the liquidator of Bethel, maintaining that AHL, as the receivers' employer, should be held liable for any mismanagement by the receivers. In contrast, AHL's legal representative highlighted that a critical aspect of the receivers' appointment was that they acted in a personal capacity, rather than in relation to their employment with AHL, mirroring the established legal understanding surrounding LPA receivers.

Mr Justice Sweeting’s ruling underscored the notion that receivers hold their duties independently of their employers. He mentioned that the receivers "were appointed personally under a deed of appointment over Bethel’s assets," and their responsibilities were distinctly to the creditors of Bethel, not to AHL. Yerbury's contentions regarding AHL's liability were consequently dismissed, reinforcing a legal precedent that claims arising from receivership are generally pursued against receivers personally rather than their contracting firms.

This ruling clarifies the position regarding the personal liability of receivers and their employers, indicating that despite the employment relationship, the nature of receivership renders vicarious liability unsuitable in these circumstances, which may impact future cases involving similar claims. Legal experts have noted that the decision draws a clear line regarding the responsibilities and accountability of appointed receivers, limiting the potential for claims against their employers in instances of alleged misconduct.