Venice commission speech: rule of law

This week, The Attorney General, Lord Hermer KC, addressed the Venice Commission, reaffirming the United Kingdom's commitment to the rule of law, democracy, and human rights. The speech highlighted the urgent need to protect these values amid increasing global and domestic threats, including political extremism, misinformation, and challenges posed by climate change and artificial intelligence.

Lord Hermer described the Venice Commission as a cornerstone of Europe’s legal framework, promoting accountability, democracy, and human rights. However, he warned that shared values are under attack by anti-democratic populism, which undermines institutions and sows distrust through social media and other platforms. To combat these challenges, he proposed six concrete steps to strengthen the resilience of democratic legal systems.

First, he urged a renewed focus on the rule of law as a democratic value, advocating for an updated Rule of Law Checklist to address modern challenges like AI and climate change. He commended the Venice Commission for its pivotal role and suggested further collaboration with organisations such as the OSCE to set clearer standards for democratic lawmaking.

Second, he emphasised that upholding the rule of law must not rest solely with the judiciary. Legislators and executives should play proactive roles in safeguarding democratic principles. Strengthening parliamentary processes to ensure high standards in lawmaking was highlighted as a crucial measure.

Third, Lord Hermer stressed the importance of fostering international dialogue on the rule of law. He proposed hosting a follow-up to the 2012 London event co-convened with the Venice Commission, aiming to address contemporary challenges like globalisation and technological shifts.

Fourth, he called for a public-facing approach to build a culture of respect for the rule of law. By engaging with young people and communities, and leveraging social media, governments can rebuild trust in democratic systems.

Fifth, he reiterated the inseparability of human rights and the rule of law, describing human rights as essential to legitimate democracies and societal stability.

Finally, he emphasised the role of international law, rejecting selective compliance and advocating for global cooperation to ensure peace and prosperity.

Lord Hermer concluded by urging unity in preserving these values for future generations, describing the rule of law as a fundamental idea that underpins democracy and strengthens collective resolve.

Picture - Attorney General Lord Hermer KC