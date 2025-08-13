The global coalition behind the Day of the Endangered Lawyer has nominated the United States as the focus country for 2026, citing a concerning array of actions from the American administration. These actions predominantly target lawyers and law firms engaged in sensitive political, human rights, and pro bono work, alarming many legal advocates around the world. Furthermore, law firms have faced scrutiny regarding their diversity and inclusion practices, further amplifying concerns about the integrity of legal professionalism in the US.

The American Bar Association has expressed its disapproval, stating that there has been an “escalation in harassment and threats directed at lawyers,” calling out how the administration’s actions “interfere with fair and impartial courts, the right to counsel and due process, and the freedoms of speech and association in our country.” This situation presents significant challenges not just to legal professionals but to the very foundations of democracy and the rule of law.

Richard Atkinson, the president of the Law Society of England and Wales, reinforced the importance of safeguarding legal professionals’ rights and independence. He remarked that the Day of the Endangered Lawyer serves as a reminder that many lawyers around the globe are persistently struggling to fulfil their roles in advancing access to justice. He emphasised, “Lawyers must be able to carry out their professional duties independently and without fear of reprisals. The legal profession upholds democracy and the rule of law—and when they are threatened, it is our duty to ensure that justice prevails.”

In his statement, Atkinson extended his congratulations to Behnke, reassuring her of the Society's unwavering support for their American counterparts. He affirmed their commitment to actively oppose any illegitimate actions directed against lawyers, underlining the importance of solidarity in the face of adversity. The ongoing situation underscores the necessity for vigilance in defending the rule of law, as political pressures increasingly encroach upon the legal profession in the United States.