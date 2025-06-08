The Law Society of Scotland and the Scottish Association of Law Centres have joined forces to address a critical issue facing the legal aid system in Scotland. In a joint letter directed to a parliamentary committee, they underline the pressing need for an increase in legal aid fees as the system struggles to provide adequate support for legal practitioners. Previously, both organisations had offered written and verbal evidence to the Scottish Parliament’s Equalities, Human Rights and Civil Justice Committee, but they now emphasise that while reform of the legal aid system is necessary, prioritising a fee uplift is crucial.

The letter features signatures from key leaders, including Law Society President Pat Thom and Scottish Association of Law Centres Secretary Aaliya Seyal, who articulate their concerns. They state “Any changes made to system need to be led with greater support for legal aid solicitors. Specifically, an across-the-board increase in legal aid fees." The message is clear: “Not providing this support will only add greater pressure to an already strained system. We are keen to emphasise that this requirement for an uplift in fees is not about drawing comparisons with private practice, this is about access to justice – a fundamental human right."

They also point to the opportunity for the committee to acknowledge the professionalism of legal aid solicitors, noting, “There is an opportunity here for the Committee to recognise the professionalism of those who cater for people in Scotland who need, but cannot afford, legal representation; and signal the trust and support legal aid solicitors require so they may continue the integral role that they play in ensuring Scotland’s legal system works.”

In the backdrop of this urgent plea, the Law Society continues its public campaign in support of legal aid. Members of the public are encouraged to sign the campaign pledge to demonstrate their support for legal aid and access to justice throughout Scotland. For those interested in reviewing the full letter or engaging with the campaign, links have been provided to access further information.