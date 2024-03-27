Urgent call for ground rent reform amid Leasehold and Freehold Bill discussion

Law Society President Nick Emmerson applauds the amendments to the Bill, particularly the restriction on selling new leasehold houses, ensuring that almost all new houses will be freehold by default unless exceptional circumstances dictate otherwise.

Nick Emmerson stresses the importance of incorporating Law Commission's 2011 proposals to reform freehold law into the current Bill, facilitating the easier sale of houses on managed estates as freehold properties. He also advocates for clearer service charge regulations and improved information provision for home transactions.

However, Nick Emmerson voices concern over the delay in announcing ground rent reforms, urging the government to swiftly address the issue. Speculation surrounding the potential scrapping of reforms only adds to the sector's uncertainty, highlighting the necessity for clear and decisive action.

Nick Emmerson urges the government to consider retrospective provisions to cap ground rents in existing leases, cautioning that failure to do so could tarnish the reputation of English law. He emphasizes the need for thorough examination before implementing any retrospective legislation.