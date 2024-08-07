Urgent action ordered for HMP Wandsworth

In response to a critical inspection report, the Lord Chancellor has ordered urgent measures to address the dire conditions at HMP Wandsworth, one of the most troubled prisons in the UK. The Ministry of Justice has announced that an additional £100 million will be redirected over the next five years to improve the facility, alongside the deployment of extra staff to tackle the prison's significant challenges.

The move comes after His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Prisons (HMIP) issued an Urgent Notification in May 2024, highlighting alarming rates of self-harm, dangerous levels of violence, and rampant drug use within the prison. The inspection revealed that nearly 50 percent of prisoners were taking drugs, with the prison's chaotic environment exacerbated by overcrowding—over 80 percent of inmates are sharing cells designed for one person.

The inspection also pointed to the prison's crumbling infrastructure, inadequate security measures, and chronic staffing shortages as key factors contributing to its unacceptable conditions. The report marks the sixth Urgent Notification issued since May 2022, reflecting a broader crisis within the UK’s prison system.

In response, the government has initiated a comprehensive action plan to address the issues at HMP Wandsworth. Immediate measures include the deployment of specialist security and drug staff, the introduction of new leadership, and enhanced drug detection operations. Additional funding will also be allocated to repair cell windows, refurbish showers, and invest in fire safety measures.

Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood expressed her concern over the state of the prison, stating, "This is the reality of a prison system in crisis. Cells are overcrowded, infrastructure is crumbling and our hard-working prison staff are at risk of violence and harm. Our staff deserve better and we are taking immediate action at HMP Wandsworth to do what is necessary to protect the public, lock up dangerous offenders and make prisons safe for the brave staff who work there."

To further bolster prison security and safety, advanced violence reduction training sessions will be made available to staff, and access to rehabilitative services, such as education and employment workshops for prisoners, will be improved.

The Lord Chancellor has also taken steps to address the broader issue of prison overcrowding, which has put immense pressure on the entire system. These include the temporary reduction of the release point for some standard determinate sentences from 50 to 40 percent, with safeguards to ensure public safety. Notably, offenders convicted of serious violent or sexual offenses, as well as those involved in domestic abuse, will be excluded from early release under this policy.

The Urgent Notification process, introduced in 2017, is designed to ensure swift action when inspectors identify severe concerns in prisons. The situation at HMP Wandsworth has underscored the need for immediate and sustained intervention to prevent a complete breakdown of law and order within the facility.

As the government moves forward with its action plan, the focus will remain on protecting the safety of both prison staff and inmates, while addressing the root causes of the crisis at HMP Wandsworth and across the wider prison system.