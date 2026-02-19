Around the world, lawyers dedicated to strengthening social justice are at heightened risk of threats, silencing, and even violence. This World Day of Social Justice, the Law Society is amplifying these urgent issues and calling for immediate global action. Recognised by the United Nations, this day aims to raise awareness about the challenges posed by inequality and the imperative to protect human rights. Lawyers serve a crucial role in this landscape, ensuring that everyone can exercise their rights, challenge injustices, and secure fair treatment under the law. Yet, this vital function makes them targets for abuse and persecution.

To shed light on the increasing dangers faced by lawyers, the Law Society has organised the exhibition ‘On the front line for justice.’ This showcase features compelling stories of courage and resilience, conveyed through artwork, photographs, and personal items. A notable contribution to the exhibition is Avvocati in pericolo, or Lawyers in danger, by Andrea Capucci, an artist from Modena, Italy. His work beautifully encapsulates the life experiences of lawyers devoted to maintaining a free and autonomous legal profession, fighting for the liberty of all.

The threats faced by legal professionals are starkly illustrated by the tragic case of Verónica Guerrero. As an environmental and human rights lawyer, she was brutally killed in Jalisco, Mexico in February 2022, with her murder linked to her advocacy for the Urbi Quinta neighbourhood. Guerrero had actively defended her community against private companies illegally dumping waste into the closed Matatlán landfill. Despite having reported threats against her during protests, authorities failed to take preventive action.

The UN Special Rapporteur on the Independence of Judges and Lawyers condemned her killing, urging officials to thoroughly investigate her death and establish protective measures for lawyers who face intimidation and violence. As we strive for a fairer and more inclusive society, it is vital that lawyers are included in these discussions. Without adequate protection for legal professionals, communities are unable to access justice or resolve disputes equitably.

On this World Day of Social Justice, the Law Society urges governments worldwide to safeguard the independence and safety of lawyers, ensuring they can perform their work without fear of harassment, intimidation, or persecution. The public is encouraged to honour the bravery of lawyers on the front lines and to engage with the ongoing fight for equal access to justice, reinforcing the importance of these advocates in our society. Brett Dixon, vice president of the Law Society of England and Wales, highlights the necessity of this support for lawyers to effectively contribute to the pursuit of justice in every community