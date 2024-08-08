Unrest delays bar exams in Bangladesh

The Bar Standards Board (BSB) acknowledges that some Bar training students choose to sit their vocational Bar training exams in their home country, particularly those resitting exams after completing their courses in the UK. Following the cessation of online delivery platforms for Bar training assessments in May 2023, these exams must now be sat in person at designated assessment centers, often operated by the British Council.

However, due to the current civil unrest in Bangladesh, all British Council offices in the country have been temporarily closed. As a result, we are closely monitoring the situation for candidates who are scheduled to sit their centralised exams in Dhaka or Chittagong on Monday 19, Wednesday 21, and Friday 23 August.

We understand the significant impact this situation may have on students and will provide an update on Monday 12 August. If the exams cannot proceed as planned, the next available examination session for affected students will likely be in December 2024.

In addition, some students were also scheduled to take resits for provider-set exams in Bangladesh during August. These students will also be affected by the current situation. The BSB is working closely with the five Bar training providers who have students currently located in Bangladesh to assess the situation and provide alternative arrangements where possible.

Affected students are advised to stay in close contact with their course providers through the usual channels to receive the latest updates and guidance. If students have any questions or concerns, they should reach out to their providers as soon as possible.

The BSB remains committed to supporting all students through these challenging circumstances and will continue to monitor the situation closely. Further information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.