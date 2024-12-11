Unregulated adviser sentenced for unlawful services

Sebastian Valencia Jefferson, 47, was sentenced on 6 December 2024 at Manchester Crown Court for unlawfully providing immigration advice and services. His actions, conducted through Proxima Consulting Group Ltd, violated Section 91 of the Immigration and Asylum Act 1999.

Jefferson pleaded guilty to 11 counts of providing unregulated immigration advice on 17 September 2024. He received a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, alongside 25 rehabilitation activity days, 150 hours of unpaid work, and a personal financial contribution. Proxima Consulting Group Ltd, where Jefferson was sole director and shareholder, was also fined.

Between February 2021 and March 2023, Jefferson submitted numerous immigration applications, primarily for the Iranian community in North West England. Despite lacking the necessary authorisation, he advertised his services openly online, misleading clients and compromising the integrity of the immigration system.

John Tuckett, Immigration Services Commissioner, condemned the actions: “Unregulated advisers put vulnerable individuals at risk, and we remain committed to working with our partners to investigate and bring offenders to justice.”

The case was flagged by the Home Office, which linked multiple unauthorised applications to Jefferson. A collaborative investigation involving the Office of the Immigration Services Commissioner (OISC), Greater Manchester Police, and the Home Office uncovered the unlawful activity.

The OISC advises the public to verify the credentials of immigration advisers through its online adviser finder to ensure professional and authorised support. This case highlights the importance of safeguarding vulnerable individuals and maintaining the integrity of the immigration system.