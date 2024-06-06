University of Hertfordshire's authorisation with the Bar Standards Board

The Bar Standards Board (BSB) has decided to allow the University of Hertfordshire to recommence its vocational Bar training course from September 2024. This decision follows a variation in the University’s authorisation by the BSB in August 2023, which had temporarily halted course delivery.

Over the past year, the BSB has collaborated with the University to ensure that the necessary improvements were implemented. The University has made significant efforts to meet the required standards, and the BSB acknowledges this considerable work. Moving forward, the BSB will continue to closely monitor the course delivery to ensure compliance with the mandatory requirements outlined in the Authorisation Framework and to ensure that students receive proper support.

This development marks a positive step for the University of Hertfordshire, reaffirming its commitment to maintaining high standards in legal education and training.

