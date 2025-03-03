University of Cambridge secures injunction against protestors

Background and Context

The High Court, presided over by Fordham J, addressed an urgent application by the University of Cambridge for an injunction against Persons Unknown, potentially associated with protest activities related to the Palestine-Israel conflict. The application was driven by concerns over disruptions to upcoming graduation ceremonies, specifically the event scheduled for 1 March 2025.

The University's Concerns

The University of Cambridge sought an injunction to prevent anticipated disruptions based on past incidents where protestors occupied university property, leading to the relocation of graduation ceremonies. The University argued that the injunction was necessary to ensure the smooth conduct of its graduation ceremonies, a significant event for students and their families.

Legal Proceedings

The University's application was supported by evidence of previous occupations at Senate House Yard, which had forced the relocation of ceremonies. The legal team, led by Yaaser Vanderman, emphasised the need for a court order to prevent similar disruptions during the upcoming graduation event.

The Court's Decision

Fordham J delivered an ex tempore judgment, granting a narrowly tailored interim injunction. The order was limited to the specific weekend of the graduation ceremony, covering only the Senate House and Senate House Yard. The injunction prohibited unauthorised occupation and the erection of structures on these premises.

Considerations and Justifications

The Court considered the University's evidence of past disruptions and the potential impact on the ceremony. Fordham J highlighted the importance of balancing the University's interests with the rights of protestors, ensuring the injunction was proportionate and justified.

Procedural Concerns

The timing of the University's application and notification process raised procedural fairness concerns. The Court noted the importance of timely communication to allow affected parties to respond adequately. Despite these concerns, the urgency of the upcoming event justified the interim relief granted.

Human Rights Considerations

The judgment acknowledged the relevance of human rights, particularly the right to peaceful assembly. The Court ensured that the injunction did not infringe on these rights beyond what was necessary to protect the University's interests.

Future Implications

The order, effective only for the weekend of the ceremony, allows for a review and potential further hearings. The case underscores the challenges of balancing institutional interests with the right to protest, setting a precedent for similar situations in academic settings.

