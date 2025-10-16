Justice for Players (JfP), a Dutch foundation dedicated to ensuring fairness for professional footballers, has welcomed the French national trade union for professional footballers (UNFP) as a co-plaintiff in their ongoing class action against FIFA and various national football associations. This significant move adds strength to the legal case initiated by JfP in August, aimed at representing players who have played in EU and UK clubs since 2002. Preliminary assessments by economists at Compass Lexecon reveal that professional footballers may have lost around 8% of their earnings due to FIFA's restrictive regulations.

Lucia Melcherts, the Chair of the Board of the Justice for Players Foundation, expressed her enthusiasm regarding the UNFP’s participation, stating, “The UNFP’s decision to join the Justice for Players Foundation as a co-plaintiff against FIFA is a powerful endorsement of what we are committed to achieving through this legal action for professional footballers, not only past and present but also in the future.” She emphasised that reforms to the FIFA transfer system and compensation for affected players are within reach.

The involvement of the UNFP signifies an increasing call among stakeholders for transparent and lawful transfer regulations, echoing the European Court of Justice's ruling in October 2024, which found that FIFA's rules have unlawfully limited players' freedom of movement and impacted their earnings for over twenty years. Melcherts urged all players who have played for EU or UK clubs since 2002 to join the legal action via the organisation's website, stressing the importance of claiming proper compensation for injustices endured.

JfP aims to instigate meaningful changes to the FIFA transfer rules, aligning them with EU law and European principles of free movement, while also seeking compensation for past financial losses. An estimated 100,000 professional players, both male and female, qualify to participate in this legal action. More details can be found at www.justiceforplayers.com.

JfP has engaged Finch Dispute Resolution, a Netherlands-based law firm that specialises in class actions, to handle this case. Additionally, Dupont-Hissel, who represents Mr Lassana Diarra, provides advisory support to JfP. Importantly, this legal action is fully funded by Deminor, a prominent provider of legal finance in Europe, ensuring that players can participate without bearing any financial burden or risk.