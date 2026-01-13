The Bona Vacantia unclaimed estates list has been reinstated after a thorough review of its publication. This decision follows the suspension of publication in July 2025, which was prompted by allegations of fraud within the probate system. Fortunately, the review has confirmed that there is no evidence implicating the Bona Vacantia unclaimed estates list as a source of fraud.

In light of the review’s findings, the Bona Vacantia Division (BVD) has adopted a cautious approach to safeguard the integrity of the list. The BVD has deemed it necessary to restrict the amount of data provided, while still ensuring that sufficient information is available for individuals seeking to identify potential family estates. Newly published information will now only include the deceased’s name, date of death, the area where they passed away, and the BVD case reference number.

"This measure will assist people in identifying estates to which they could have an entitlement," stated a BVD representative.

Requests for additional information will be evaluated in line with relevant statutory requirements. The Bona Vacantia Division has committed to ongoing reviews of the list's publication and has cautioned that if further allegations of fraud or misuse arise, access may be restricted or revoked without prior notice, ensuring that the public's trust in the system is maintained.