The UK government is poised to implement the Media Act 2024, which will bring the country’s major video-on-demand (VoD) services under the enhanced regulation of Ofcom. This move aims to ensure that children and vulnerable audiences are better protected as viewing habits shift increasingly toward streaming platforms. Companies such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and ITVX, which boast over 500,000 UK users, will now be required to comply with the same standards and accessibility codes as traditional broadcasters.

In recent years, audience behaviour has transformed significantly, with two-thirds of UK households subscribing to popular streaming services. Around 85% of the population accesses on-demand content monthly, surpassing the 67% who watch live television. As Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Lisa Nandy noted, “We know that the way audiences watch TV has fundamentally changed. Millions now choose to watch content on video-on-demand platforms alongside or, in the case of many young people, instead of traditional TV." This shift highlights the need for consistent regulations across various viewing platforms.

Under the new regulations, VoD services designated as ‘Tier 1’ will adhere to a VoD standards code, similar to the existing Broadcasting Code. This will ensure accurate and impartial news reporting and safeguard audiences from harmful material. If users encounter concerning content, they will now have the right to complain to Ofcom, which will investigate and take appropriate action for any breaches.

Furthermore, the implementation will introduce a new VoD accessibility code aimed at improving the viewing experience for individuals with disabilities. This code mandates a minimum of 80% of total catalogues to be subtitled, 10% audio-described, and 5% signed. These enhancements are set to benefit those with sensitivities affecting their sight and hearing, making a wider array of content accessible to all.

Ofcom plans to initiate a public consultation on the new standards and accessibility codes shortly, inviting the public and providers to share their perspectives on the regulations that will shape the future of VoD services in the UK. This is a timely and necessary update, aimed at creating a safer, more equitable landscape for audiences navigating through an ever-evolving media environment.