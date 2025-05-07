In a landmark case, Cable News International Inc v Saima Bhatti, the Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT) delivered a significant ruling on 6 May 2025 regarding the complexities of employment rights, international jurisdiction, and the territorial scope of statutory actions. The claimant, a British citizen of Pakistani descent, worked for a broadcast media organisation based in Atlanta, Georgia, raising crucial questions about UK employment legislation's reach, particularly for individuals who work remotely or are primarily located outside of the UK.

The claimant began her employment as a journalist in 2013, covering various assignments, predominantly in Asia, while also maintaining a connection with the London office of her employer. Following a foot injury in 2014 that necessitated medical treatment, she returned to London in March 2017, only to face difficulties in her working relationship with CNN. Upon her return, she sought to continue her role from London, but the organisation refused her request, ultimately resulting in her dismissal from the London bureau without a contract renewal. This led her to file multiple claims, including those for discrimination, victimisation, and unfair dismissal.

At the heart of the case was the inquiry into whether the claims fell within the territorial scope of UK legislation and whether the tribunal held international jurisdiction. Initially, the tribunal ruled that the claims became justiciable from 1 March 2017, as the claimant had established a sufficient connection with the UK following her return. However, this decision was challenged by the respondent, which argued that the tribunal had misinterpreted the extent of territorial coverage under UK law.

The judgment made clear that the employer cannot evade tribunal jurisdiction based on international grounds, affirming the tribunal's authority in employment matters. The court stated that UK employment law confers jurisdiction over such claims, irrespective of whether the employer is based overseas. The ruling established that the claimant's work in London created an adequate connection to British employment laws, allowing her claims to proceed, and recognised that the operations of the London bureau provided a valid basis for jurisdiction, enabling her to assert her employment rights in an English tribunal.

This case underscores the complexities of international employment law, particularly in light of the respondent's objections regarding jurisdiction and service of claims. It illustrates the significance of establishing tangible ties to a territory when asserting employment rights, highlighting the transforming landscape of international labour relations amid increasing remote and flexible working arrangements.

Ultimately, the EAT dismissed the respondent's appeal, reiterating that employment rights under UK legislation apply to individuals with sufficient connections to British law. This ruling reinforces the framework for employment-related claims that can be asserted across geographical boundaries, setting an important precedent for the protection of employment rights in international and multi-jurisdictional working environments.