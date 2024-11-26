UK targets Russian shadow fleet

UK Implements Sweeping Sanctions to Choke Russian Oil Revenues

The UK government has unveiled its largest package of sanctions yet, targeting Russia’s shadow fleet of oil tankers responsible for transporting billions of pounds worth of oil and oil products. This decisive action, announced on November 25, 2024, marks another step in the UK’s efforts to disrupt funding for the Kremlin’s illegal war in Ukraine.

Thirty ships, half of which transported over $4.3 billion worth of oil in the past year, have been sanctioned. This brings the total number of UK-sanctioned Russian oil tankers to 73—more than any other nation, with the United States and European Union trailing at 39 and 19, respectively.

Key Measures

Insurance Crackdown : The sanctions extend to insurance providers enabling these vessels, exposing and penalizing dubious insurers like ALFASTRAKHOVANIE and VSK.

: The sanctions extend to insurance providers enabling these vessels, exposing and penalizing dubious insurers like ALFASTRAKHOVANIE and VSK. Deceptive Shipping Practices : The shadow fleet, known for risky practices and lax safety standards, poses environmental and trade risks, including the threat of catastrophic oil spills.

: The shadow fleet, known for risky practices and lax safety standards, poses environmental and trade risks, including the threat of catastrophic oil spills. Global Impact: Sanctioned vessels such as the KSENA and ARTEMIS have already been forced out of operation, disrupting millions in trade for Russia.

International Collaboration

The UK has rallied 46 nations and the EU to support its call to action against Russia’s shadow fleet. Foreign Secretary David Lammy, attending the G7 summit in Italy, is urging allied countries to maintain pressure on Russia while increasing military and financial aid to Ukraine. “Russia’s oil revenues are fuelling the fires of war and destruction in Ukraine. I will work with our G7 partners and beyond to exert relentless pressure on the Kremlin, disrupt the flow of money into its war chest, erode its military machine, and constrain its malign behaviour worldwide,” Lammy stated.

Broader Implications

These sanctions come as the world marks 1,000 days since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Beyond curbing Russian oil revenues, the UK’s actions aim to protect international trade routes and address broader security threats.

The sanctions are part of a broader UK strategy that includes targeting Russia’s military-industrial complex, addressing forced deportations of Ukrainian children, and tackling mercenary groups destabilizing regions like Africa.

Focus at the G7

While at the G7 summit, Lammy is also engaging with allies on other pressing global issues:

Seeking coordinated efforts for ceasefires in the Middle East and humanitarian relief in Gaza.

Addressing the ongoing human suffering in Sudan.

Strengthening migration management, building on discussions initiated by Prime Minister Keir Starmer in September.

The sanctions, combined with broader diplomatic and economic initiatives, underscore the UK’s commitment to holding Russia accountable and supporting Ukraine amid ongoing conflict.