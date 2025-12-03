In a significant address to the International Criminal Court (ICC) during the launch of the Office of the Prosecutor Annual Report 2025, the Attorney General, The Rt Hon Lord Hermer KC, reinforced the United Kingdom's steadfast support for the ICC and international law. Speaking from The Hague on 1 December 2025, he articulated the UK government’s dedication to justice and accountability for victims of the most serious crimes.

Lord Hermer noted the historic importance of the ICC, which was established over two decades ago under the Rome Statute. He stated, "The Court stands as a unique institution in international law: a permanent international criminal court of last resort." This powerful message underscored the UK’s pride in its role in the establishment of the Court, which serves as a beacon of hope for victims and a stark warning to perpetrators.

In his speech, the Attorney General commended the progress made by the ICC in 2025, acknowledging the challenges faced by the Court. He praised significant milestones, including the first conviction for gender persecution as a crime against humanity, reflecting the ICC's commitment to addressing atrocities against women and girls. Emphasising the Court's victim-centric approach, he remarked, "Since its establishment, over eighteen thousand victims have participated in cases before the Court."

Highlighting the UK's unwavering support for Ukraine following Russia's invasion, Lord Hermer expressed concern about four States Parties considering withdrawal from the Rome Statute. He urged these nations to reconsider this decision to maintain the Court's universality and legitimacy. "At the Special Session in New York this summer, we agreed by consensus to consider how to strengthen the Court’s jurisdiction over the crime of aggression," he added, signifying ongoing UK engagement with international partners.

While addressing the challenges ahead as the ICC approaches its 25th anniversary, Lord Hermer emphasised the importance of collaboration and dialogue among States Parties to navigate the present crisis. He reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to the ICC’s independence and impartiality, voicing concern over sanctions that impact the Court and its personnel.

In his closing remarks, he reiterated the UK’s determination to ensure justice for victims of serious crimes, stating that the UK "will not waver in our determination to see justice delivered for victims of the gravest crimes." The Attorney General's address reflects a commitment not only to uphold the ICC's founding principles but also to ensure that it continues to function effectively as a critical judicial institution in the international arena.