The UK Minister of Justice has announced that three candidates have been nominated to become the next judge of the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) representing the UK. This position is significant as the ECtHR is established under the European Convention of Human Rights and convenes in Strasbourg. Each of the 46 member states of the Council of Europe elects its own judge, facilitated by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), from lists of candidates submitted by each country.

The selection process for these candidates was overseen by the Judicial Appointments Commission for England and Wales, ensuring a fair and transparent approach. The chosen candidates, in alphabetical order, are Mr Hugh Mercer KC, a barrister and Deputy High Court Judge; Ms Deok Joo Rhee KC, a barrister; and Mr Sam Wordsworth KC, also a barrister. PACE will elect one of these candidates during its plenary session from 23 to 27 June 2025, with the successful nominee commencing a nine-year term from 12 September 2025. This important appointment underscores the ongoing commitment of the UK to the principles of human rights at a European level.