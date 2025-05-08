On the eve of Victory in Europe Day, the United Kingdom has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening Ukraine's justice system through a newly signed Memorandum of Cooperation. This agreement was inked in Kyiv by Minister for Courts and Legal Services, Sarah Sackman KC, alongside Ukraine's Deputy Justice Minister, Minister Suhak, during the United for Justice Conference. The initiative aims to reinforce the rule of law in Ukraine and provides a framework for sharing best practices to create a modern justice system.

Minister Sackman, speaking at the conference, stated, “I have heard first-hand testimonies of the devastation and pain caused by Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and the need to bring those responsible to account." Highlighting the urgency of the situation, she added, “As our Ukrainian friends fight to secure their independence, their battlefield victories must be bolstered by support to rebuild – including a resilient justice system.”

The cooperative agreement comes after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's January visit to Kyiv, where he unveiled a 100 Year Partnership intended to foster long-term security and mutual growth between the UK and Ukraine. This partnership aims to utilise Ukraine's resilience and innovation in its ongoing fight against Russia’s unjust aggression while ensuring that support continues to flow to both nations.

The Memorandum outlines various crucial areas for collaboration, including the development of sustainable and modern justice systems. This entails exchanging expertise regarding court management, incorporating online platforms and artificial intelligence, and accommodating vulnerable individuals within the legal framework. Specific focus will also be directed toward improving prisons, probation services, and establishing effective inspection procedures.

Furthermore, the agreement seeks to enhance the capacity for alternative dispute resolution by promoting arbitration and mediation as options outside traditional court proceedings. By building stronger ties between the legal services sectors of both countries, the UK aims to further support Ukraine’s evolving judiciary.

The UK has already committed substantial financial resources to assist Ukraine amidst the ongoing war, with £18 billion allocated in total, including £13 billion for military aid and almost £5 billion for humanitarian support. This latest agreement strengthens the message delivered during recent commemorations marking VE Day, reminding the world of the importance of continued global solidarity in Ukraine's struggle for freedom and justice.