At a signing ceremony held in Hanoi on 25 and 26 October 2025, Andrew Whittaker, Cyber Director at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, delivered the UK national statement emphasising the critical necessity of international cooperation against the growing threat of cybercrime. Whittaker expressed gratitude for Vietnam's hospitality, stating "We thank Vietnam for their hospitality and for hosting us here in Hà Nội." He highlighted that the agreement reached nearly a year prior marked "a landmark moment for international cooperation on this critical and complex issue."

The seriousness of cybercrime extends across society, affecting both private individuals and public institutions while often targeting the most vulnerable. With a clear vision, the UK aims to significantly reduce cybercrime risks to its citizens and national interests by 2030. Whittaker insisted that "in a globalised and interconnected world, we cannot do it alone." He called for a collaborative effort that unites governments, law enforcement, civil society, and the tech industry to effectively address the intricate challenges posed by cybercrime.

Whittaker further stated, "The UK stands ready to engage with States who respect the letter and the spirit of the Convention," underscoring the commitment to upholding the human rights safeguards crucial for building trust and fostering international collaboration. Emphasising accountability, he confirmed that the UK would not cooperate with countries failing to comply with the Convention's safeguards.

The speaker acknowledged existing cooperation benefits under the Budapest Convention and highlighted the unaddressed scourge of online fraud as a pressing concern. "The Global Fraud Summit hosted by UNODC and Interpol will add valuable momentum to States' efforts to tackle online scams," he stated. The UK also intends to combat the proliferation of child sexual abuse material online, recognising the Convention's historic role in enabling international action against the non-consensual dissemination of intimate images.

Recognising the importance of civil society's contributions, Whittaker remarked on the involvement of experts, such as the Southwest Grid for Learning, in these crucial discussions. He reiterated the desire to work closely with international partners to enhance resilience, share intelligence, and ensure a secure digital environment. Wrapping up the address, he reaffirmed, "Cybercrime is a global challenge. We can only tackle these crimes if we work together." The signing represents a pivotal step towards collaborative international efforts in combating cybercrime.