UK sanctions Russian ‘evil corp’ gang

The UK has imposed sanctions on 16 members of the notorious Russian cyber-crime group Evil Corp, known for ransomware attacks and extensive malware operations. This move, coordinated with the US and Australia, aims to disrupt the group's decade-long campaign of cyber-attacks targeting public institutions and private companies worldwide, including key sectors in the UK.

Evil Corp, led by Maksim Yakubets, who has a $5 million US bounty, has strong ties to Russian state intelligence services, including the FSB and GRU. They have generated hundreds of millions of dollars in illicit profits through attacks on health, government, and commercial technology sectors globally. These sanctions include asset freezes and travel bans for the individuals involved.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy emphasised the importance of combating Russia’s “corrupt mafia state,” vowing that today’s sanctions are just the beginning. Security Minister Dan Jarvis added that cyber-criminals should face “serious consequences” for their actions, reinforcing the UK’s commitment to international partnerships in combating cyber-crime.

The sanctions come after significant law enforcement efforts by the National Crime Agency (NCA) and global allies, following earlier sanctions against LockBit, another Russia-linked cyber-crime group.