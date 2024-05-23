UK sanctions biting? Dramatic drop in Russian litigants using the London commercial courts

Historically prominent, Russian cases have reduced by more than half since last year's report, raising questions about the impact of UK sanctions on international litigation trends.

Key Findings:

Russian Litigants: The number of Russian businesses and individuals in London's Commercial Courts has dropped dramatically. Only 27 appearances were recorded between April 2023 and March 2024, down from 58 the previous year.

International Litigants: British litigants made up just 32% of those in court, a decrease from 40% in previous years, indicating a rise in foreign litigation.

Global Representation: The report identifies 84 nationalities in the courts, highlighting London's stature as a global legal hub.

Public Opinion: Portland’s polling shows significant public support for lawsuits targeting Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) issues, contrasting with skepticism towards AI in the legal sector.

Portland’s Litigation and Disputes Partner, Simon Pugh, emphasised London's enduring appeal as a centre for international litigation, underscoring the courts' role in global legal proceedings.