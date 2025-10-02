On 1 October 2025, the UK officially reinstated UN sanctions against Iran, a decision prompted by the significant non-performance of Iran in fulfilling its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA). The move follows the notification by the E3—comprising the UK, France, and Germany—to the UN Security Council (UNSC) on 28 August, signalling the start of a “snapback” mechanism.

The reimposed sanctions include the application of 121 designations on individuals and entities directly involved in Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes. Prior to this, the UK had announced sanctions on over 70 Iranian individuals and organisations linked to the nuclear programme on 29 September. Following the reinstatement of six UNSC resolutions regarding Iran’s nuclear proliferation activities on 28 September, these sanctions have come back into force.

The reinstated UN sanctions encompass a range of restrictions, including a comprehensive embargo on the transfer of conventional arms to and from Iran, along with a ban on supplying items and technology that could aid in Iran’s enrichment-related or nuclear weapon delivery system activities. Furthermore, financial and trade limitations related to Iran's nuclear and missile programmes are now fully reactivated.

A detailed list of individuals and entities subjected to today’s UN sanctions has also been published. This includes various significant Iranian organisations and military figures. Among the individuals listed are Brigadier General Mohammad Soleimani and heads of institutions such as the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran and the Defence Industries Organisation.