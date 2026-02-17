The UK's largest dedicated tribunal centre is set to open at the end of February, promising to tackle disputes that significantly impact individuals' day-to-day lives and enhance access to justice for residents across England and Wales. This ambitious project will address a wide range of cases, including employment, social security, and child support, in response to the increasing demand in London. As the new centre opens, the first in-person hearings will focus on employment tribunals, starting in March, aimed at alleviating the daunting backlog of over 66,310 cases that have intensified pressure on local services.

Minister for Courts and Legal Services Sarah Sackman articulated the necessity of such a project, stating "We inherited a justice system in crisis. Backlogs soared, buildings crumbled, and people waiting years for a hearing have been left in limbo. Everyday people are paying the price for years of neglect." She highlighted that the new centre represents "a turning point" in the ongoing efforts to modernise the judicial estate and expand access to justice.

Located in central London, the state-of-the-art hub will feature 30 hearing rooms, 40 judicial chambers, and will support up to 60 judges. Designed with modern technology and full wheelchair accessibility, the new facility aims to be environmentally friendly and efficient. The flexible space can accommodate various case types and adapt to different room layouts, thus optimising the number of hearings that can be conducted.

The government is backing this initiative with a significant investment of £148.5 million dedicated to repairing and modernising the tribunal estate across England and Wales. Additionally, plans are underway to recruit up to 1,000 new judges and tribunal members, ensuring that cases are processed in a timely manner and that the strain on the justice system is effectively managed.