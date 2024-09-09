UK nominates professor for ICJ

The UK National Group announced its intention to nominate Professor Dapo Akande for election as a judge to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), based in The Hague, in 2026. The nomination is a significant step, as the ICJ is one of the most respected legal institutions in the world, charged with resolving disputes between countries and advising on international legal issues.

Professor Akande, a prominent international lawyer and scholar, has a distinguished career in public international law, and his potential election would reinforce the UK's dedication to justice and the global rule of law. His expertise spans areas including human rights, humanitarian law, and international dispute resolution, making him a valuable candidate for the ICJ.

His Majesty's Ambassador to the Netherlands, Joanna Roper CMG, expressed strong support for the nomination, highlighting Akande’s exceptional qualifications and contributions to international law. She emphasised that his nomination reflects the UK's broader commitment to justice, human rights, and upholding international legal standards.

The UK National Group, part of the Permanent Court of Arbitration, is responsible for selecting candidates for international judicial roles, and its backing is crucial for Akande’s election. The ICJ judges are selected by both the United Nations General Assembly and the Security Council, making the process highly competitive.

If successful, Professor Akande’s election would enhance the ICJ’s ability to address complex international legal issues and solidify the UK’s influence in the realm of international law.