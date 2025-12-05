This week, the UK has taken a significant step in the legal recognition of cryptocurrency and digital assets with the passing of the Property (Digital Assets etc) Act. This landmark legislation received Royal Assent, confirming that digital assets, including cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), can be officially recognised as personal property. As a result, victims of digital theft and fraud will find stronger legal protections, enhancing the security of their digital investments.

England, Wales, and Northern Ireland are now among the first jurisdictions globally to establish digital assets as personal property in law. Increasing legal clarity not only benefits asset owners but also positions the UK as a frontrunner in the evolving landscape of legal innovation. By treating digital assets similarly to traditional property, the new legislation facilitates a more robust legal framework that addresses the challenges posed by the digital economy.

Minister for Courts and Legal Services, Sarah Sackman KC MP, emphasised the importance of this legislation, stating “This new law will keep Britain at the heart of the international legal industry. By clarifying the status of digital assets, we remove uncertainty, simplify disputes, and cement the UK’s position as the centre for fintech innovation.” This declaration reflects the government’s commitment to remaining a leader in the rapidly changing digital landscape and expands the scope of legal operations available to both fintech start-ups and established companies.

Historically, UK law recognised two main categories of property: “things in possession” like cars and gold, and “things in action” such as debts and shares. The introduction of this new category addresses the unique nature of digital assets, allowing them to be inherited and recovered in bankruptcy like any other property. This update not only protects individuals but also promotes the growth of the UK’s legal services sector, which is valued at £42.6 billion each year and employs a skilled workforce of 384,000 professionals.

The legislation comes at a time when cryptocurrency fraud is on the rise, providing owners with clearer legal rights in the event of theft. By reducing disputes and clarifying the legal standing of crypto assets, businesses will benefit from greater certainty in their operations. As a result, the UK's legal framework is expected to attract more business and investment, ultimately enhancing its reputation as a hub for legal services and fintech innovation.

In response to the Law Commission's 2023 report, this development is a pivotal move towards modernising UK law to meet the demands of the digital economy and ensure its relevance for international business operations. Digital assets now encompass a wide range of items, including digital files and encrypted records, making this legislation vital for the future of property law in the UK.