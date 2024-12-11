UK legal exports rise again

The UK legal services sector has experienced remarkable growth in its exports, with a nearly 40% increase over two years, according to an analysis by the Law Society of England and Wales. The data, drawn from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), reveals a rise from £6.7 billion in 2021 to £8.4 billion in 2022, and further to £9.5 billion in 2023.

This sustained growth underscores the growing global preference for English law, particularly for commercial contracts and transactions across diverse industries. Users worldwide are increasingly recognising the advantages of English law for its flexibility and reliability, positioning the UK as a global hub for legal expertise.

Law Society president Richard Atkinson noted, "This increase demonstrates the impact that the legal profession and English and Welsh law are having internationally. It reflects the high regard and pivotal role that our solicitors play in delivering world-class legal services to global clients."

Further analysis by the Law Society emphasises the importance of legal exports in driving economic growth, enhancing living standards, and contributing to poverty reduction. The UK's legal services trade balance remains strong, with exports significantly outpacing imports, highlighting the UK's dominance in this sector.

With the UK cementing its place as one of the largest legal markets globally, the outlook for its legal services sector remains bright, bolstered by its unparalleled expertise and international reputation.