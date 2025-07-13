In a significant advancement for UK lawyers following Brexit, the Law Society of England and Wales has joined forces with the Italian National Bar by signing a Memorandum of Understanding. This agreement aims to support UK legal practitioners in Italy and facilitate a smoother transition into the Italian legal landscape. Richard Atkinson, president of the Law Society of England and Wales, highlighted the importance of this development, stating “In a post-Brexit breakthrough, the Italian National Bar committed to pushing for legislative changes that will introduce the ‘Foreign Legal Consultant’ status in Italy. This will enable our members to register to practise under their own professional qualification (home title) and allow UK lawyers to form partnerships with their Italian counterparts.”

With the EU representing the UK’s second largest export market for legal services, the ability for UK lawyers to operate in Italy has become paramount. The challenges posed since Brexit have restricted UK lawyers from registering with Italian bar associations or partnering with local lawyers, despite the protections afforded by the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement which allows them to advise on English law and public international law. Atkinson further emphasised the necessity of this collaboration, mentioning “We thank the Italian National Bar for their support and look forward to working with them to make this Memorandum a reality and the UK legal sector stronger. It’s vital for jobs, growth and our economic security that the international dimension of our legal profession is maintained and strengthened.”

This Memorandum marks a hopeful chapter for UK lawyers in Italy, enhancing their professional opportunities and reinforcing the interconnectedness of legal services across borders. The Law Society, celebrating 200 years of support for solicitors, continues to advocate for the highest professional standards and the rule of law globally.