UK lawyers gain rights in Greece

The Greek government's recent passage of a law allowing UK-qualified lawyers to practise in Greece under their home title is a significant post-Brexit development, addressing the challenges faced by UK legal professionals. Before this law, Brexit had restricted the ability of UK lawyers to register and work in key Greek sectors such as shipping, finance, and insurance. The legislation is the result of over three years of negotiations between the Law Society of England and Wales, the UK government, and Greek legal bodies, based on commitments under the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA).

This new law allows UK lawyers to register with Greek Bar Associations, providing advice on English law and public international law, thus securing their role in Greece's legal market, particularly in Athens and Piraeus, which are critical hubs for shipping and finance. Law Society President Nick Emmerson hailed the legislation as a "landmark achievement," reflecting the importance of international collaboration and the legal sector’s role in the UK economy. UK Justice Minister Heidi Alexander similarly noted the positive economic impact this would have on the UK legal services sector, which contributed £34 billion in 2022.

While Greece represents a key win, similar developments are emerging across Europe. Various EU nations are negotiating or have introduced measures to extend cooperation on legal services with the UK. For example, France has launched a Foreign Legal Consultant (FLC) scheme allowing UK lawyers to operate under specific conditions without requalification. Other countries, including Germany and the Netherlands, have set frameworks under the TCA that permit UK legal professionals to offer advice on English law and public international law. However, as seen in the broader application of the TCA, each EU member state applies its own restrictions, and UK lawyers still face hurdles depending on the country’s local rules?(

This broader trend underscores the complexity of maintaining cross-border legal services post-Brexit, with bilateral agreements playing a critical role in facilitating smoother legal cooperation across the continent.