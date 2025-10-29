The Law Society of England and Wales has advocated for both the extension of this agreement and its incorporation into the ongoing Free Trade Agreement negotiations. This arrangement is crucial as Switzerland is the UK’s second-largest market in Europe for legal services exports, pivotal for economic growth and job creation. Mark Evans, president of the Law Society, stated “We welcome the decision to extend the agreement allowing UK lawyers to continue travelling and working in Switzerland.” He further urged the government to include these provisions in the forthcoming Free Trade Agreement, emphasising that “This would allow UK lawyers to advise their clients in cross-border and international matters and provide legal services without new barriers or expiry dates.” The necessity for protecting the right of UK lawyers to practise under their home titles and facilitating transfers for professionals between the two nations was also highlighted, with an emphasis on strengthening legal cooperation overall. Evans concluded, “Strengthening legal cooperation with Switzerland will make it easier for legal professionals in both jurisdictions to work together effectively.”