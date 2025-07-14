On 11 July 2025, the UK officially became a signatory to the Riyadh Design Law Treaty (RDLT), marking a significant step in supporting designers and businesses in the UK. The treaty was signed by Adam Williams, the Chief Executive Officer of the Intellectual Property Office (IPO), during the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) General Assembly held in Geneva, with WIPO Director General Daren Tang witnessing the momentous event.

This new multilateral treaty aims to streamline the application and renewal processes for industrial design protection, ultimately reducing the administrative burdens faced by designers. Adam Williams expressed the government's enthusiasm for the treaty, stating “On behalf of Minister Feryal Clark, and the UK government, I am pleased to sign the Riyadh Design Law Treaty (RDLT), which will make it easier for designers and businesses, particularly SMEs to apply for, renew or maintain a registered design in other countries.” He added that the treaty will “simplify and standardise international design protection, making systems more navigable and will boost UK designers’ ability to safeguard their creations globally.”

With the signing of the RDLT, UK designers can look forward to easier and more efficient processes when protecting their creative works internationally. The treaty focuses on harmonising application procedures across contracting parties, which will significantly benefit businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), enhancing the UK’s competitive position in the global market.

The regulations established by the RDLT will come into effect once 15 countries have deposited their instruments of accession with WIPO, a process that is currently underway. Following the signing, the IPO is poised to engage with stakeholders and begin the formal ratification process. The signing of this treaty underscores the UK’s commitment to international design law harmonisation and aims to encourage other nations to follow suit.

In addition to simplifying submission requirements, the treaty will also modernise design systems, paving the way for electronic applications and the establishment of public digital databases for registered designs. This increased transparency is crucial in helping designers determine the originality of their works, ensuring their designs remain innovative and distinct in a competitive industry.

Current signatories include a diverse array of countries ranging from Bosnia and Herzegovina to Uzbekistan, reflecting a global consensus on the need for strengthened design protection. As the UK embraces the Riyadh Design Law Treaty, it reinforces its commitment to fostering a robust environment for creativity and innovation both at home and abroad.