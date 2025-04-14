UK invests £121 million in quantum technology

In a significant move to bolster its position as a leader in cutting-edge technology, the UK government has announced a £121 million investment aimed at harnessing quantum technology to address pressing issues such as fraud, money laundering, and the overall enhancement of economic performance. The funding, made available amid celebrations for World Quantum Day on 14 April, is designed to expand the application of quantum technology across various sectors, thereby offering tangible benefits to the public, including improvements in healthcare systems and energy efficiency.

"This investment will see more opportunities to create the next generation of quantum researchers," said the Rt Hon Peter Kyle MP, Secretary of State for Science and Technology. Emphasising the transformative potential of quantum technology, he further noted that it could "save millions for our economy, create thousands of jobs, and improve businesses across the country" specifically in areas like fraud detection and financial security.

One of the key benefits of this investment is its focus on developing the workforce of tomorrow through talent and skills schemes. The funding will support educational initiatives designed to prepare new researchers and innovators eager to explore applications of quantum technology in healthcare, cybersecurity, and beyond. The government’s Plan for Change is central to these efforts, as it aims to ensure that the UK's quantum capabilities are translated into real-world applications that benefit ordinary people.

Quantum technology, which utilises the unique properties of the universe's smallest particles, offers unprecedented computational power for analysing complex data sets, enabling rapid identification of anomalies and subtleties indicative of fraudulent activities. These capabilities could significantly mitigate the £2.6 billion annual cost of fraud to the economy. Collaborations, such as those led by quantum specialists at HSBC and the National Quantum Computing Centre (NQCC), underscore the practical application of this technology in safeguarding financial systems.

With £46.1 million allocated through Innovate UK to accelerate quantum deployment across diverse sectors, the government ensures a broad-based approach to enhancing technological impact. Additional funding includes £21.1 million to support the NQCC in its testbed programme and £10.9 million for the National Physical Laboratory’s quantum measurement programme, urging businesses to adopt these advanced technologies more readily.

The government’s investment is seen as part of a larger strategy to revolutionise the UK's economic landscape by leveraging breakthrough technologies. The National Quantum Technologies Programme illustrates a long-term commitment to nurturing early-stage research, aiming to transition innovations from labs to market. "Backing our world-class quantum researchers and businesses is an important part of our Plan for Change," Kyle added, highlighting the importance of the UK’s thriving quantum sector.

As the second-largest community of quantum businesses in the world, trailing only the US, the UK's advancements in quantum technology signal a promising future. Overall, the government's funding not only aims to produce new tools and products but also delivers on the promise of creating jobs and fostering sustainable economic growth. This comprehensive investment reflects an understanding of the urgent need for modern solutions to contemporary challenges, ultimately reinforcing the UK’s status as a global leader in quantum science.