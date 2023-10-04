UK ICC Court Centenary Bike Ride for Save the Children International

President of the ICC's International Court of Arbitration, Claudia Salomon and the UK's ICC Court team for will be joining legal professionals from around the world to cycle 60km or 100km routes around the Essex countryside. This ride closes the ICC Court's UK annual ADR and Arbitration conference, taking place from 4-6 October in London.

The global #ICCCentenaryRidesTour is about connecting members of the ICC's international community from around the world to commemorate the historic 100-year milestone of the ICC International Court of Arbitration.

The ride will begin in Chelmsford, Essex. All abilities are welcome to join. Secure your spot at https://limeslade.com/icc100 to participate in the UK leg of the ICC Arbitration Centenary Celebrations ride.