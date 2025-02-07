UK hauliers urged to register for compensation by 14 February

The Road Haulage Association (RHA) is leading the legal action on behalf of UK hauliers, who must opt in to the class action to be eligible for compensation. This includes businesses that purchased or leased trucks of over six tonnes between January 1997 and January 2015. Registration must be completed by 14 February to meet the legal deadline and be considered for compensation. Thousands of businesses have already signed up.

UK hauliers who were affected by a cartel of truck manufacturers have just seven days to register their claims for a class action that could result in substantial compensation. The claim is being brought by the Road Haulage Association (RHA) in the UK’s Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT), with the goal of securing compensation for businesses that were overcharged by truck manufacturers. The Tribunal has authorised the RHA to act on behalf of thousands of UK haulage businesses that suffered financial losses due to price-fixing.

Eligible claimants, which include companies, firms, and individuals, must opt in to be part of the class action. They need to register their interest at www.truckcartellegalaction.com before the deadline of 14 February 2025 to ensure they are included in the legal process. The opt-in process must be completed by 28 February 2025.

Hauliers that purchased or leased new trucks weighing over six tonnes between 17 January 1997 and 31 January 2014, or used trucks between 17 January 1997 and 31 January 2015, are eligible to participate. Personal representatives of individuals who passed away on or after 17 July 2018 and fall within the class can also opt in.

Richard Smith, Managing Director of the RHA, said, "We urge those who are eligible to opt in to the legal action, so that they can access compensation if it is awarded by the Tribunal. The RHA is dedicated to the interests of the road haulage sector, and we are proud to be bringing this claim in order to secure compensation for companies and individuals and to deter cartelist behaviour and poor corporate governance in our industry."

The legal action encompasses all makes of trucks, although it specifically targets companies within the MAN, DAF, and Iveco groups. However, hauliers with trucks from other manufacturers are also encouraged to join the class action. In 2016 and 2017, the European Commission issued fines totalling €3.4 billion to these manufacturers for engaging in unlawful price-fixing, which has been the subject of the legal proceedings.

The CAT granted a Collective Proceedings Order in August 2024, allowing the legal action to move forward as a collective case. While a trial date has not yet been set, the Tribunal will ultimately decide whether the truck manufacturers are liable to pay damages and the level of those damages.

The legal action is being supported by Backhouse Jones, a leading law firm specialising in the road haulage sector, as well as expert competition law specialists Addleshaw Goddard. The lawyers are being assisted by counsel from Exchange Chambers and Brick Court. For hauliers that purchased or leased used trucks, the RHA’s subsidiary, RHA Used Trucks Limited (RUTL), has instructed Tyr Law and counsel from Brick Court and Blackstone Chambers.

The costs of bringing the legal action are being covered by a litigation funder, meaning that there is no financial cost to businesses for registering for compensation.

Richard Smith further emphasised, "The Road Haulage Association (RHA) is the only trade association dedicated to the UK road transport industry. With 8,500 members representing over 100,000 vehicles, the RHA campaigns for the logistics industry with governmental bodies. The RHA lobbies for change and supports its members with a range of benefits. We’ve been proudly supporting hauliers for 80 years and now include coach and van operators. We champion the highest standards and work hard to be the go-to organisation for driving business on our roads."

The deadline to register for compensation is rapidly approaching, and businesses that were affected are urged to act quickly to ensure they do not miss out on the opportunity to claim their share of the damages. Hauliers can start the registration process now at www.truckcartellegalaction.com.