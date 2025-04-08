UK government loses bid for privacy

In a significant legal development, the UK Government has lost its bid to keep legal proceedings brought by tech giant Apple private. Jonathan Compton, a partner at the city law firm DMH Stallard, highlighted the implications of this ruling, remarking that "the Tribunal set up under the RIPA Act normally sits quietly and hears cases in secret." The decision marks a victory for those, including the BBC, advocating for the case to be "heard ‘in open court’".

The government's desire to hold the case in camera appears to stem from a reluctance to disclose details regarding how it proposed to establish a back door into Apple’s products. Compton pointed out that "the interesting point remains - will the government now continue its case in open court?" This situation unfolds against the backdrop of a seemingly unyielding attitude from the current US Administration, which is noted for adopting "uncompromising means to protect the interests of US companies abroad."

As speculation grows, it is suggested that the UK government may ultimately decide to discontinue the case quietly. This potential retreat could be influenced by more pressing matters pertaining to its ongoing and delicate relationship with the United States, making for a complex and evolving legal landscape.