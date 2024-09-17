UK Government events in Mexico boost legal trade

This week, the British Embassy in Mexico City will be the epicenter of international legal dialogue as it hosts a series of high-profile networking events aimed at promoting UK legal services. These events, scheduled for September 17 and 18, align with the International Bar Association (IBA) Annual Conference, the largest global gathering of legal professionals. Jointly organised with The Law Society of England and Wales, these gatherings are part of the GREAT Legal Services campaign, which has significantly contributed to the UK’s economic growth by fostering international business connections.

The GREAT Legal Services campaign, launched in 2017, has already seen remarkable success, generating over £5 million in projected business wins for UK lawyers in the last financial year alone. With more than 800 new business connections made and an online reach of over 2.6 million, the campaign has firmly established the UK’s legal sector as a global leader.

Justice Minister Heidi Alexander emphasised the importance of these events, stating, “I'm proud of our legal services’ world-leading reputation. These networking events allow us to share our expertise with others and learn from them to maintain our competitive edge.” She further highlighted that promoting the UK’s legal sector abroad is crucial for attracting investment back to the UK.

The IBA Annual Conference, which is expected to draw over 5,000 attendees from across the globe, provides an ideal platform for these networking events. This conference, along with recent key agreements with countries like Japan, Greece, and Malaysia, underscores the UK’s commitment to strengthening its legal sector and expanding its global reach.

Overall, the UK’s legal sector remains a significant contributor to the national economy, having generated £34 billion in 2022. The success of these events reaffirms the sector’s pivotal role in driving economic growth and reinforcing the UK’s position as a leading hub for legal services worldwide.