In a move aimed at improving the efficiency of the UK's court system, the government has lifted restrictions on Crown Court sitting days and substantially increased funding for Magistrates’ Courts, a decision that has been positively received by the Law Society of England and Wales. Mark Evans, president of the Law Society, stated “Lifting restrictions on Crown Court sitting days and funding Magistrates’ Courts to their highest operational capacity is a step in the right direction from the UK government.” However, he emphasised that for these changes to have a meaningful impact, there is a critical need for adequate personnel. “To make this effective, the government must ensure there are enough judges, court staff, prosecutors and defence lawyers to work on the cases. It must also overcome issues such as prisoners not being delivered to court on time.”

Highlighting the importance of efficient scheduling, Evans noted that lessons could be learned from courts with successful operational models. The Law Society's research revealed that around two-thirds of solicitors face delays due to court-related issues, reinforcing the necessity for improved investment in the court estate. He pointed out that “our research shows that around two-thirds of solicitors experienced delays due to issues with the courts and we welcome investment in the court estate, which must be directed to the areas of greatest need and increased in future years.”

With a staggering maintenance backlog exceeding £1.3 billion, Evans stressed that investment should prioritise the repair of court buildings over the adoption of AI and technology solutions. “Our criminal justice system is a crucial public service which for too long has been neglected, with victims, witnesses and defendants waiting years for justice,” he remarked, adding that it is “unacceptable that some cases are listed for 2030.” He called for this investment to be consistent across the system to guarantee swift and fair justice for all involved.